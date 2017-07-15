Woman ‘saves choking baby’ after Eastbourne 999 training

A woman told first responders she had used their training at Eastbourne 999 to save a choking baby.

More than 999 people were taught CPR by Community Responders and members of South East Coast Ambulance Service at the event last weekend (July 8-9).

According to team leader Richard Bradford, a woman told a responder that, after learning how to deal with a choking baby on the Saturday she put her new skills into use just that evening.

He said, “What was amazing was on the Sunday afternoon a lady approached one of my team to say she had attended the Community Responders display on the Saturday and was shown how to deal with a choking baby – something we try to encourage young parents and grandparents to know.

“Anyway this lady was out at restaurant Saturday evening and was able to save a choking baby.”

Mr Bradford said the first responders are passionate about CPR training, and their Heartstart courses aim to teach simple lifesaving skills for everyone.

For more information about Heartstart courses, contact richard.bradford@eastbourneresponders.com

