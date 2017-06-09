Woman rescued from burning house

A woman has been rescued from a burning house, the fire service has confirmed.

The fire service were called at around 6.30 this morning to a house in Vernon Road, Uckfield, following reports of a person trapped in a burning building.

Two fire engines were sent from Uckfield and one from Crowborough to tackle the fire, the fire service said.

A woman was rescued from the house using a fire engine with a ladder, and a hose reel and two breathing apparatus were used to tackle the blaze.

The police and ambulance service were also in attendance.

The gas and electricity supplies to the building were isolated by fire crews.

A fire spokesman said the cause of the fire was accidental and everyone was accounted for.