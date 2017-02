A woman had to be cut free after her car overturned in Seaside last night (Tuesday).

Firefighters received a report at 8.25pm of an accident opposite the junction with Ringwood Road.

A fire service spokesperson said, “Two appliances were sent to Seaside following reports of a road traffic collision where one person was trapped inside.

“Firefighters released one female from the vehicle.”

Photo by Adam Halliburton.