A woman was injured after falling from the balcony of a building on the Eastbourne seafront.

Police were called after she fell from the first floor of Devonshire Mansions on Monday morning (October 31).

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Emergency services were called to a report of a woman who had fallen from a first floor balcony in Grand Parade at 7.40am.

“The woman was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, with a suspected broken leg.”