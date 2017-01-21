Woman flown to hospital after receiving emergency treatment in Hastings

A woman has been flown to hospital by air ambulance after being given emergency treatment in Hastings this afternoon.

The air ambulance is believed to have landed on Hastings Beach at around 2pm today, Saturday, January 21.

A spokesman for the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance said: “We were called to an accidental injury in which an adult female was given emergency treatment at the scene by a helicopter doctor and paramedic.

“She was then flown to the regional major trauma centre at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

The spokesman was unable to confirm any further details on the woman’s condition at the time.

Emergency service vehicles were reportedly outside the Lord Nelson Pub, close to the seafront.

