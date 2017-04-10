Woman ‘extremely frightened’ after assault outside Arndale Centre

Police are appealling for witnesses after a woman was slashed in a town centre assault.

The 22-year-old victim and her two friends were outside the Arndale Centre in Terminus Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday (April 5) when they were approached by a man who was not known to them, say police.

The victim told the man to go away and, as she raised her hand towards him, he cut her using a sharp object, believed to be a knife.

The three women made their way to a local taxi office where police and an ambulance were called. The victim was taken to hospital with a cut to the hand and was discharged later that day.

According to Sussex Police, the suspect is described as a black man, aged 25-30, wearing dark trousers and a hooded top. He had distinctive white or silver over-ear headphones.

Detective Constable Karen Colbran said, “This incident has left the victim feeling extremely frightened and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen someone matching the suspect’s description.”

Anyone with information is asked to report online via www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 8 of 05/04.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.