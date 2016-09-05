Woman cut from car after crash

An 18-year-old woman had to be cut free from her Vauxhall Corsa by firefighters after a collision with a Peugeot 106 at the junction of East Dean Road and Summerdown Road in Eastbourne at 7.40pm on Friday (September 2).

She was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment, but not detained.

The 27-year-old male driver of the Peugeot was slightly injured and checked over at the Conquest Hospital in Hastings, but not detained.

Two passengers in the Vauxhall and one in the Peugeot were uninjured.

