Woman assaulted outside Treasure Island

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted outside Treasure Island.

The 24-year-old victim was in the car park outside the adventure park in Royal Parade when she was attacked at 11am on Thursday (September 21), said Sussex Police.

She reportedly suffered swelling to the nose and redness to the throat.

A 26-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of assault, said the police spokesperson. He was released under investigation. The victim and the suspect are known to each other.

PC Carly Owen said, “We want to hear from anyone who may have seen this assault happening in the car park. Please get in touch if you have any information.”

Anyone with information can contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 407 of 21/09.