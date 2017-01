A woman has been arrested for drink-driving after narrowly avoiding a collision with police last night (Tuesday, January 24).

The woman, 36, pulled out in front of a police vehicle, nearly hitting it on Kings Drive at around 11.50pm, according to police.

Eastbourne Specials said on their Twitter account, “One in custody for drink-driving after she nearly hit our police car in Eastbourne.

“Will be charged and appear in court in due course.”