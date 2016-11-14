Witnesses and victim of Eastbourne street attack asked to contact police

Police would like to talk to witnesses to a violent incident outside a kebab shop in Eastbourne, and in particular to someone who was attacked but has not yet contacted officers.

At about 2am on Tuesday (November 8) there was altercation outside the Best Kebab shop in Langney Road, Eastbourne, in which a man leaving the shop punched a passer-by, and then punched another man who came to the aid of the first victim.

PC James Gardner said, “The first man has not yet contacted police and we would like to hear from him, at least to ensure that he is safe and well. The second man was not hurt.”

If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or have any other information, please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 61 of 11/11.

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

A 25-year old Hailsham man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and causing actual bodily harm, and after being interviewed was released on police bail until December 6 while enquiries continue.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.