Witness plea after reported hit-and-run near Polegate

Police are appealing for witnesses following a reported collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle in Hailsham Road, Polegate, yesterday evening (Wednesday, October 19).

Emergency services were called at around 9.50pm after a 59-year-old man from Kent was found by the side of the A22 near PJ Skips. He was taken to hospital with a suspected broken ankle.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

PC Jon Cook said, “We are trying to determine exactly what happened and would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

“Were you the driver of the vehicle? Did you see anyone walking along the road before the collision? Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 1503 of 19/10.”

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.