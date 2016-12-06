Witness appeal after car tyres slashed on Eastbourne street

Police are calling for witnesses after two cars had their tyres slashed on an Eastbourne street.

The cars, parked in Motcombe Road, had their tyres either slashed or let down last night or in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, December 6).

Neighbours have complained about multiple incidents in the area recently, with reports of cars getting keyed and shouting and banging on doors late at night.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Two vehicles parked in Motcombe Road, Eastbourne, were subjected to criminal damage overnight on Monday/Tuesday, December 5/6, by having their tyres slashed or let down.

“The vehicles attacked were a black Audi A3 and a silver Vauxhall Astra van.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 173 of 06/12.

