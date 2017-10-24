WINNERS: Lucky winners of Eastbourne Gin Festival tickets revealed

We received hundreds of entries to our Eastbourne Gin Festival tickets competition.
Here is a list of the 30 lucky winners, who have each scooped a pair of tickets to the festival’s Saturday (October 28) day-time session. They will be emailed an e-ticket by the organisers:
Sandra Stephenson
Shaun Potter
Mary Carter-Lee
Emma Franklin
Kimberly Roberts
Helen Churcher
Holly Jenner
Jamie Gillett
Jane Deason
Leana Grech
Sarah Ridley
Deborah Harrington
Amy Ross
Ashley O’Connor
Carole Bone
Danny Holwell
Jozsef Vamosi
Susan Moon
Steven Meppem
Victoria Russell
Clair McCowlen
Charlotte Stevens
Sara Stokes
James Clephane-Cameron
Joyce Blackwell
Kirsty Powell
Andy Stuart
Yolandi Taylor
Robin Lozeau
Elizabeth Harman
If you weren’t lucky enough to win a pair of tickets but would still like to attend the festival the event is taking place next weekend (October 27-28) at the Kings Centre.
Sessions are: 6.30pm-11pm on Friday evening (October 27) and a day session (12.30pm-5pm) and evening session (6.30pm-11pm) on Saturday (October 28).
Tickets cost £15, see GinFestival.com.
