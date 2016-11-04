Winners announced: Eastbourne Business Awards 2016

The town’s businessmen and women attended the Grand Hotel for the annual Eastbourne Business Awards this afternoon (November 4).
There were awards for all fields, from customer service and community contribution to an award for the most innovative business.
The host for the afternoon was BBC presenter Nick Wallis. He told all the shortlisted business people that they were the best in Eastbourne and should be proud of their achievements.
Nick said, “Every category is packed with quality and our panel of judges has had a tough time – so the winners really are something special.”
The awards were sponsored by a number of Eastbourne firms, without which the event would not be possible. Johnston Press would also like to thanks the headline sponsor County Clean Group for their support.
Everyone enjoyed a three-course meal at the five-star hotel before the awards ceremony started.
Here are the winners and those firms who received a highly commended award:
• Small Business of the Year Award - sponsored by Let’s Do Business
Winner: The HR Dept Eastbourne and Brighton
Highly commended: Eastbourne Enterprise Centre
•Medium Business of the Year - sponsored by Advanta Chartered Accountants
Winner: Verrall & Parks Ltd
•Large Business of the Year - sponsored by The Arndale Centre
Winner: Hastings Direct
•Start-Up - sponsored by Fusciardi’s
Winner: Gentleman Jacks
Highly commended: Online ticket seller
•Manufacturing and Construction
Winner: Colbran and Wingrove Limited
Highly commended: Tombag
•Customer Service - sponsored by Handlesbanken
Winner: Jamieson Berriman – general manager of Lansdowne Hotel
Highly commended: Katherine Morris form Nationwide
•Young Achiever - sponsored by Eastbourne Rotary
Winner: Brandon Relph
•Employee / Team of the Year - sponsored Etc Magazine
Winner: Luke Johnson
Highly commended: The View Hotel Eastbourne
•Employer of the year - sponsored by Hart Reade Solicitors
Winner: Gradient Consultants Ltd
•Outstanding Contribution to the Community - Sponsored by the Spice Garden
Winner: Dave Cooper for his part in the organisation of Eastbourne Carnival
•Place to eat and or drink - presented by County Clean Group
Winner: Fuscardis
Highly commended: Anema e Core and Raipur Indian Restaurant
•Innovation of the Year - sponsored by County Clean Group
Winner: West End studios
•Retailer of the Year - sponsored by W Brufords
Winner: Barracloughs the Opticians
Highly commended: Sussex Beds
•Business Personality - sponsored by Identity Group
Winner: Maxine Reid of Kreston Reeves
Highly commended: Denise Harwood of Eastbourne Enterprise Centre
•Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure - sponsored by Lions Hotel
Winner: Wyntercon
•Development & Training - sponsored by the Grand Hotel
Winner: Tim Sorensen
Highly commended: McCrudden Training Ltd
•Lifetime Achievement - Sponsored by Chatfields Jewellers
Winner: Mike Marchant
•Overall business of the year - Sponsored by County Clean
Winner: Barracloughs the Opticians
•Special recognition
Winner: Rupert Ashford
Congratulations to all the winners.
Pictures of the event will soon be available on this website. There will be full coverage in next Friday’s Herald.