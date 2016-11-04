Winners announced: Eastbourne Business Awards 2016

The town’s businessmen and women attended the Grand Hotel for the annual Eastbourne Business Awards this afternoon (November 4).

There were awards for all fields, from customer service and community contribution to an award for the most innovative business.

The host for the afternoon was BBC presenter Nick Wallis. He told all the shortlisted business people that they were the best in Eastbourne and should be proud of their achievements.

Nick said, “Every category is packed with quality and our panel of judges has had a tough time – so the winners really are something special.”

The awards were sponsored by a number of Eastbourne firms, without which the event would not be possible. Johnston Press would also like to thanks the headline sponsor County Clean Group for their support.

Everyone enjoyed a three-course meal at the five-star hotel before the awards ceremony started.

Here are the winners and those firms who received a highly commended award:

• Small Business of the Year Award - sponsored by Let’s Do Business

Winner: The HR Dept Eastbourne and Brighton

Highly commended: Eastbourne Enterprise Centre

•Medium Business of the Year - sponsored by Advanta Chartered Accountants

Winner: Verrall & Parks Ltd

•Large Business of the Year - sponsored by The Arndale Centre

Winner: Hastings Direct

•Start-Up - sponsored by Fusciardi’s

Winner: Gentleman Jacks

Highly commended: Online ticket seller

•Manufacturing and Construction

Winner: Colbran and Wingrove Limited

Highly commended: Tombag

•Customer Service - sponsored by Handlesbanken

Winner: Jamieson Berriman – general manager of Lansdowne Hotel

Highly commended: Katherine Morris form Nationwide

•Young Achiever - sponsored by Eastbourne Rotary

Winner: Brandon Relph

•Employee / Team of the Year - sponsored Etc Magazine

Winner: Luke Johnson

Highly commended: The View Hotel Eastbourne

•Employer of the year - sponsored by Hart Reade Solicitors

Winner: Gradient Consultants Ltd

•Outstanding Contribution to the Community - Sponsored by the Spice Garden

Winner: Dave Cooper for his part in the organisation of Eastbourne Carnival

•Place to eat and or drink - presented by County Clean Group

Winner: Fuscardis

Highly commended: Anema e Core and Raipur Indian Restaurant

•Innovation of the Year - sponsored by County Clean Group

Winner: West End studios

•Retailer of the Year - sponsored by W Brufords

Winner: Barracloughs the Opticians

Highly commended: Sussex Beds

•Business Personality - sponsored by Identity Group

Winner: Maxine Reid of Kreston Reeves

Highly commended: Denise Harwood of Eastbourne Enterprise Centre

•Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure - sponsored by Lions Hotel

Winner: Wyntercon

•Development & Training - sponsored by the Grand Hotel

Winner: Tim Sorensen

Highly commended: McCrudden Training Ltd

•Lifetime Achievement - Sponsored by Chatfields Jewellers

Winner: Mike Marchant

•Overall business of the year - Sponsored by County Clean

Winner: Barracloughs the Opticians

•Special recognition

Winner: Rupert Ashford

Congratulations to all the winners.

Pictures of the event will soon be available on this website. There will be full coverage in next Friday’s Herald.