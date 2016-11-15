Wind farm construction reaches milestone

The Rampion Wind Farm construction reached a significant milestone this week as installation of the 116 turbine foundations was completed.

The installation work began in February before it was put on hold between mid-April and July.

Foundations have now been installed using a 1,000 tonne crane to lift each foundation upright before lowering and piling it into the seabed using a hydraulic hammer.

Final preparations for the turbine installation will be made over the next few months.

E.ON Development and Stakeholder Manager for Rampion Chris Tomlinson said: “We’re pleased to have reached this project milestone and we appreciate the patience of local residents whilst these major works have taken place.

“Despite the adverse weather at the start of the year, the good autumnal weather conditions enabled us to finish this phase of work ahead of winter which is testament to the commitment of the construction team.”

