Win a Car gets underway in Eastbourne Arndale

Eastbourne Arndale Centre’s Win A Car charity event celebrates its 18th birthday when it launches on Tuesday (November 7).

Since the first event in 2000, Win A Car has raised more than £310,000 for local charities.

For the next seven weeks, there are 48 organisations lined up which will benefit by selling tickets for just £1 with every penny going directly to that charity’s worthy cause.

The winning ticket will be chosen on Christmas Eve and one lucky person will receive a phone call to tell them that a brand new £7,500 Suzuki Celerio will be theirs for Christmas.

There will also be an additional 10 winners of £25 vouchers to spend in Marks & Spencer.

The first charity in the centre will be the Terrence Higgins Trust, which is at the forefront of the fight against HIV in the UK and aims to empower and support people living with HIV to lead healthy lives.

Eastbourne Arndale Centre manager Bill Plumridge said, “It’s hard to believe this will be the 18th year we have run Win A Car and it is still as popular as it was when we began in 2000. The great thing is that 48 local charities benefit from ticket sales because there are no administration charges for the event so every penny really does go to charity. Making the phone call to the lucky winner is always a great start to Christmas.”

In the centre for the first week are the following charities: Tuesday - Terrence Higgins Trust; Wednesday - Search Dogs Sussex; Thursday - Special Olympics Eastbourne; Friday - Cancer Research UK.