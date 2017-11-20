Win A Car gets off to a great start

Win A Car at the Eastbourne Arndale Centre has got off to a roaring start for 2017.

Now in its 18th year, the annual charity event has already raised more than £2000 in its first six days with another five weeks to go until the winning ticket is drawn on Christmas Eve when one lucky winner will receive a phone call to tell them that a brand new £7,500 Suzuki Celerio will be theirs for Christmas. A total of 48 charities will benefit from this year’s event with each one selling tickets for £1 with every penny going directly to that charity’s cause. So, whatever the charity raises that day is theirs because there are no administration charges for the event.

Since the event began in 2000, more than £310,000 has been raised for local charities. In the week ahead tickets will be sold by Parkinson’s UK (Friday), Sea Cadets Unit 117 (Saturday), Friends of Queen Alexandra Cottage Homes (Sunday), ABC Fund (Monday), St Wilfrid’s Hospice (Tuesday), Eastbourne Voluntary Lifeguards (Wednesday) and Canine Partners (Thursday).

Earlier this week, one of the charities taking part was Lark in the Park, an Eastbourne based charitable trust for local young people with special needs and disabilities.

Arndale manager Bill Plumridge said, “It’s great to see that ticket sales are going well and we hope to see many more familiar and new faces in the centre between now and Christmas Eve.”