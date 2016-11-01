Win a car for Christmas in festive fundraiser

The annual festive fundraising Win a Car competition starts in the Arndale Centre on Monday (November 7).

The event has raised more than £291,000 for local charities in the last 16 years. For the next seven weeks, there are 48 organisations lined up which will benefit by selling tickets for just £1 with every penny going directly to that charity’s worthy cause.

The event will run until Christmas Eve, when the winning ticket will be chosen and one lucky person will receive a phone call to tell them that a brand new £7,000 Suzuki Celerio will be theirs for Christmas.

Last year’s event raised a total of £20,200 and every person taking part stands a chance of winning the car that has been bought by the Arndale Centre from Eastbourne Motoring Centre.

There will also be an additional 10 winners of £25 vouchers to spend in Marks & Spencer.

Eastbourne Arndale Centre manager Bill Plumridge said, “We’re delighted to be launching Win A Car for the 17th year.

“Whatever each charity raises that day is theirs because there are no administration charges for the event. We hope as many people as possible will support the charities while, at the same time, stand a chance of winning a brand new car for Christmas.”

In the Centre for the first week are the following charities: Monday - Families for Autism; Tuesday - The JPK Sussex Project; Wednesday - Citizens Advice Eastbourne and Thursday - Eastbourne Lions.