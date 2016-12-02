Win a Car continues in Eastbourne Arndale Centre

There are still just over three weeks to go until the winning ticket for this year’s Win A Car will be chosen and one lucky winner will take home a brand new £7,000 Suzuki Celerio for Christmas.

Now in its 17th year, this annual event has raised a staggering £291,000 for local charities since it was started in 2000.

Every day from the start of the event, a different charity will be in the centre selling tickets for just £1 with every penny going directly to that charity’s worthy cause. So, whatever the charity raises that day is theirs because there are no administration charges for the event.

Eastbourne Arndale Centre manager Bill Plumridge said, “There are 23 days left to buy a £1 ticket and stand a chance of winning a brand-new car, while at the same time helping one of the fantastic causes that will be in the centre every day until Christmas Eve.”

In the centre for the coming week are the following charities: Today (Friday) – Memory Lane Eastbourne; tomorrow (Saturday) – Demelza Hospice Care for Children; Sunday – Special Olympics Sussex; Monday – Eastbourne Blind Society; Tuesday – Friends of Eastbourne Hospital; Wednesday – Care for the Carers; Thursday – Shopmobility.