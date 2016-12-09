Win a Car continues in Arndale

There are just 16 days to buy a ticket for this year’s Win A Car Christmas event at Eastbourne Arndale Centre.

By buying a £1 ticket, you will be in with a chance of winning a brand new £7,000 Suzuki Celerio for Christmas when the lucky ticket is drawn on December 24.

The event is now in its 17th year and has raised a staggering £291,000 for local charities since it was started in 2000.

Every day a different charity is in the centre selling tickets for just £1 with every penny going directly to that charity’s worthy cause.

Bill Plumridge Eastbourne Arndale Centre Manager said, “There are just 16 days left to buy a £1 ticket and stand a chance of winning a brand new car, while at the same time helping one of the fantastic causes that will be in the centre every day until Christmas Eve.”

In the centre for the coming week are the following charities: Today (Friday) – SERV Sussex; tomorrow (Saturday) – Children with Cancer Fund Polegate; Sunday – Chestnut Tree House Hospice; Monday – Sovereign Swimming Club for Disabled People; Tuesday – Action Medical Research; Wednesday – Sussex Search and Rescue; Thursday – SASBAH.