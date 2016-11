The annual Win a Car in the Arndale Centre has raised nearly £2,500 in its first eight days with another five weeks to go until the winning ticket is drawn on Christmas Eve. Eastbourne Foodbank, local Girlguiding, Lark in the Park, East Sussex Cruse, Eastbourne Talking Newspaper, NSPCC and the local MS Society will take part this week.

Pictured are volunteers from Eastbourne Epilepsy Group. Left to right: Liza Payne, Sam Auwkit, Michelle Shrieves, Victoria Schrieves.