Win a £100 gift card to spend at Eastbourne’s new Wilko

The Eastbourne Herald is this week offering readers the chance to win a £100 gift card to spend at Wilko.

It’s a fabulous offer to celebrate the store’s recent opening at the town’s Sovereign Harbour Retail Park.

There are four gift cards up for grabs in an easy-to-enter prize draw.

Make sure you get your copy of Friday’s Herald to be in with a chance.

The prize draw’s terms and conditions are as follows:

1. The promoter is Wilko Retail Limited (‘Wilko’).

2. Wilko is registered in England and Wales with company number 0365335 and registered office at: JK House, Roebuck Way, Manton Wood, Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 3EG.

3. Wilko reserves the right to change these terms at any time and to communicate the changes to entrants by updating these terms on this website.

4. The competition is open to mainland UK residents, excluding employees of Wilko or any other organisation linked to the prize draw in any way.

5. The minimum age for entrants is 18. Proof of age of winning entrant(s) may be requested.

6. To enter, answer the question: Where is the new Wilko in Eastbourne?

7. The prize is non-negotiable and no cash alternative will be offered.

8. The prize draw will run between: 01/05/17 and 19/05/17.

9. Any entries submitted after the specified closing time and date will not be eligible.

10. Incomplete or duplicate entries will not be eligible.

11. All entries are subject to approval by Wilko. Wilko reserves the right to reject any entries without reason or prior notice.

12. The winning entry will be selected at random by an independent party appointed by Wilko. The result of this is final and no discussion will be entered into concerning the outcome.

13. The winner will be contacted no later than two working days after the prize draw closing date by phone or email.

14. The winner will have five working days to respond and accept the prize. If there is no response by this time, Wilko reserves the right to select an alternative winner.

15. The winner will receive their prize within 30 days of responding and accepting it.

16. Entrants consent to participate in any publicity generated as a result of the competition.

17. Wilko accepts no liability for any harm, damage or loss caused to prizes, (whether in contract, tort or statutory duty or otherwise arising out of or in connection with the competition (as far as possible under applicable law).

18. Entrants must not engage in or be connected with any conduct that may bring Wilko or its products into disrepute.

19. Wilko will not accept responsibility for any late, lost, damaged, incomplete or fraudulent entries, entries lost through technical fault or for technical problems with the site. Proof of entry is not automatically proof of receipt.

20. These terms and conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales.

21. By entering the prize draw, the entrant agrees and is bound by the terms and conditions outlined above.