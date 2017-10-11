Willingdon Scool welcomes young students from all over the world

Willingdon Community School has welcomed pupils from Italy, China, Thailand, and Spain in recent months.

They have come via Eastbourne hosting school Homestay International, a husband and wife run company that places visiting children from around the world in Eastbourne homes and schools.

Due to the latest group being sponsored by their home town Mayor in Vigo, North West Spain, it was decided that Willingdon Community School would host a reception to celebrate the links that the international student visit from Vigo has brought to the towns of Eastbourne and Polegate.

Due to the location of the school (in a parish without its own mayor) it was appropriate that both Polegate and Eastbourne Mayors should be invited and the school, students and Homestay International were delighted when they both accepted the invitation.

The reception which took place included a tour of the school to see the Spanish students integrated into lessons, as well as a short reception when the Spanish students and Mayors of Eastbourne, Polegate and Vigo were toasted and thanked.

A gift was received from the Mayor of Vigo which the Polegate and Eastbourne mayors agreed to share on a 6 month rotation.

Miss Emily Beer Headteacher from Willingdon Community School Said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed welcoming international students to our school and Willingdon students have risen to the challenge of becoming ambassadors to our guests.

“We are very grateful to both Madam Mayors for visiting us and toasting the Mayor of Vigo who had supported the group of Spanish students we have hosted for three weeks.

“Willingdon Community School recognise the importance of helping our students become global citizens.

“This is just one of many initiatives we hope to be involved in to ensure our students have the chance to develop key skills to stand them in good stead to apply for jobs in the global market.”

