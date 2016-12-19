Willingdon parish council introduces a community hub

Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council will start a new Community Hub as of January 9.

The hub will be based in the new office meeting room, at The Triangle, Willingdon, and will provide a number of links to community groups in the area.

To begin with there will be a PC with access to a newly created community web page, which has links to a number of services in the area. The hub will also enable those without internet and computer links to get online to access the Local Authority services which have become available only on the internet.

Cllr John Pritchett BEM, chairman of the parish council, said, “The elderly, people with a reduced income as well as those people who may have broken PCs or no access to the internet, can access the services they may need from the hub.

“This is the start of a number of ways we hope to develop the relationship, between the public and the parish council. We hope that through this hub and other services, that the residents will be more willing to interact with the councillors and the staff to follow through any complaints, read consultations and generally involve themselves in the community.”