Willingdon mother’s concern for ‘disgusting’ overflowing dog poo bin

A Willingdon mother has spoken of her frustration over an overflowing dog poo bin in her road.

Elizabeth Sinclair, of Huggetts Lane, is worried the mess will start to attract rodents, and believes it hasn’t been emptied in more than two weeks.

Mrs Sinclair, who says she has emailed the council every day since Tuesday (September 26) to try and get the issue sorted out, said, “It looks awful out there. I have had enough.

“They said they were so sorry and were going to empty it – but it still needs emptying.

“It’s desperate now. I’m wondering whether we are going to get rodents.”

At one stage, she said, she put the overflowing poo bags in a bin liner, “I went and got a big black bin liner because it was disgusting.

“They cleaned that on September 27 but still didn’t empty the bin. And now it is overflowing again.

“I don’t know what to do.”

According to Wealden council’s website, dog waste bin collections are meant to be carried out every week.

A spokesperson for Wealden District Council said, “We are sorry we have not been able to empty this bin sooner but we have been having some technical issues with the bag removal due to size and location. These have now been sorted and the bin should be emptied in the next day or so.”