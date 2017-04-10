Willingdon community centre to get £10,000 facelift

Willingdon Trees community centre is set to receive a much-needed facelift from a £10,000 funding boost.

The money, which was awarded by Network Rail, will now also go towards providing a social club which will offer free activities for young people and families in the area.

Following a public vote on three potential schemes, the funding is part of a Network Rail pilot project which aims to help the company work more closely with railway neighbours and communities.

Emma Jordan from Sussex Community Development Association said, “Thank you to Network Rail for getting behind our community and giving the centre a welcome funding boost.

“It is such a vital community asset and with the extra resource we can provide more activities for young people and families, and also undertake some long overdue repairs and improvements.”

John Halsall, Network Rail’s route managing director for the South East, said, “We recently closed Willingdon Trees level crossing because of concerns that it was being misused, especially by young people.

“I’m really pleased that we can now support the local community centre in its efforts to provide engaging activities for local young people and families in the area.”