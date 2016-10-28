What’s in this week’s Herald

This week’s Herald is out in the shops today (Friday).
We’ve got a story about a dog who survived getting stuck half-way down Beachy Head for two days, a ‘behind the headlines’ look into a health trust’s report into two Eastbourne killings, a preview of Beachy Head Marathon this weekend, two pages of letters, a page of First Class photos, three pages of nostalgia, 10 pages of local entertainment and eight pages of sport – as well as motors and all your property news.
Almost Done!
Registering with Eastbourne Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.