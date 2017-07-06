What’s happening and when at Eastbourne 999

Emergency services are making their final preparations to get ready for Eastbourne 999 this weekend – the 30th consecutive year the event has been held.

It’s taking place this Saturday and Sunday (July 8 and 9) from 11am until 5pm each day on the Western Lawns at King Edward’s Parade.

Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the RNLI are all taking part in the event which is supported by Eastbourne Borough Council.

Mark Webb, station manager for Eastbourne Fire Station, said, “This is an important event for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and one we really enjoy attending. It gives us the chance to meet lots of people, explain our work and help answer any questions they may have.

“We will also be trying to get people to think more about how to avoid fires, particularly cooking fires. We are often called out to these and they can cause serious damage to your home.

“Our cooking fire demonstration shows this in a very dramatic fashion and hopefully will help people do the right thing when they’re next in the kitchen.”

SECAmb paramedic Nat Cole said, “We’re delighted to once again be involved in this event, especially on its 30th anniversary and following last year’s success. There’s a huge amount for visitors to see from all the services. SECAmb will be involved in CPR demonstrations where people can learn potentially life-saving skills as well as a simulated road traffic collision.

“There will also be a vast array of historic material including vehicles, photographs and old uniforms being displayed by our retirement association. A fun day out with games and dressing up for children too.”

Eastbourne council’s lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise Margaret Bannister said, “We’re delighted to be hosting this outstanding event – a real highlight for families in our annual events calendar, and a great insight into the fantastic work of our emergency services. Don’t miss what I’m sure will be a stunning 30th year.”

The timetable of events but please note that these may change to meet operational requirements:

Saturday July 8

1045 Cavalcade departs from Fishermans Green

1055-1105 Emergency Vehicle Cavalcade & Opening Ceremony

1130-1200 RNLI

1200-1230 Road Traffic Collision

1230-1300 Police Dogs

1300-1330 CPR demonstration

1330-1345 Kitchen Fire demonstration

1345-1415 HM Coastguard

1415-1445 British Transport Police - public order demonstration

1445-1515 Police Dogs

1515-1530 Service by Emergency Rider Volunteers

1530-1545 Kitchen Fire demonstration

1545-1600 CPR demonstration

1600-1630 Road Traffic Collision

Sunday July 9

1100-1115 Emergency Vehicle Cavalcade

1130-1200 RNLI

1200-1230 Road Traffic Collision

1230-1300 Police Dogs

1300-1330 CPR demonstration

1330-1345 Kitchen Fire demonstration

1345-1415 HM Coastguard

1415-1445 British Transport Police - public order demonstration

1445-1515 Police Dogs

1515-1530 Service by Emergency Rider Volunteers

1530-1545 Kitchen Fire demonstration

1545-1600 CPR demonstration

1600-1630 Road Traffic Collision