West End star performs with Eastbourne pupils at charity event

A West End leading lady wowed pupils, parents and even the MP at a local charity event.

Pupils at the newly named St Catherine’s College got the chance to perform and have their work shown in the production with Tabitha Webb at St Saviour’s Church last week.

The event, part of charity Interserve’s Love Changes Everything campaign, was attended by 250 guests including MP Caroline Ansell, who says she is a big supporter of the charity’s work.

Mrs Ansell said, “It was great to attend Love Changes Everything last week, not least as it brought together three of my passions: community, charity work and West End musicals.

“It was great to see the school and church combining so well for this enjoyable but challenging evening. Such events are a great way of getting a compassionate message out to caring communities like ours here in Eastbourne and Willingdon.”

The charity message focused on its work with orphans and the homeless and Tabitha Webb was able to draw on her experience of visiting slums and homeless shelters in south central Asia, a far cry from when she played the lead roles of Christine in Phantom of the Opera and Cosette in Les Miserables.

The St Catherine’s College choir performed two songs with her, while former pupil, Tegan Inch, delighted the audience with a solo dance.

Meanwhile, St Catherine’s Art students displayed their work on Injustice during the show.

Tabitha Webb said, “The Love Changes Everything tour with Interserve has taken me to many towns and cities all over the country this year, but Eastbourne has shown me how a community – the school, the church, politicians and supporters like Caroline, and even businesses like Waitrose – can combine in support of such a worthy cause.

“I was thrilled at this, my second visit to Eastbourne in three years. It’s one of my favourite stops on tour because everyone is so friendly. And I loved working with the St Catherine’s Academy choir.”

Mark Talbot, Principal at St Catherine’s College, said, “When the charity approached St Catherine’s in the summer, I was only too pleased to partner with it, not least for the benefit of our music and art students.

“They have now had the opportunity to work with and learn from a professional who has been at the top of her game, and then demonstrate their work in the community, all of which builds confidence and drives aspiration.”

The event was a fundraiser for Interserve’s international work and raised a substantial sum through tickets, donations and merchandise on the night.

Interserve is an international, non-denominational Christian mission organisation which has been around for 160 years.

For more information about the charity visit www.interserve.org.uk

