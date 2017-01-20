Well known Eastbourne fundraiser dies, aged 85

A deaf woman who worked tirelessly to raise money and awareness for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People has died.

Jean Ironside was well known in Eastbourne and could often been seen out and about raising funds and awareness with her hearing dog Scampy.

Mrs Ironside would visit schools and village fetes to spread the word. She also knitted items and made greeting cards to sell for the charity.

At he age of 75, Mrs Ironside, a keen swimmer at Motcombe pool in Old Town, completed a 5,000 mile swim for the charity. She clocked up the lengths at the pool over a long period of time.

Mrs Ironside had spent the last few years of her life in a nursing home and died at Eastbourne DGH on December 28. Her beloved dog Scampy died in 2009.

Her funeral will take place at St Mary’s Church in Old Town on January 24 at 11.45am and then at Eastbourne Crematorium’s Family Chapel at 12.45pm.