Weird and wonderful at Eastbourne’s Wyntercon 2017

Eastbourne’s annual Wyntercon has been hailed a success with more than 3,500 people attending the event.

The two day sci-fi and fantasy spectacular was held this year at Princes Park with 91 trade stands and exhibits.

The family friendly sci-fi/fantasy and cosplay community event included kinesthetic creative workshops, RPG/CCG and table top board game zones and virtual reality experiences.

It was organised by Andy and Erica Kybett with the help of a small but very dedicated team including Beth Radish, Tina Spicer and Kirsten Gibbon Brooks and an army of volunteers and helpers.

This year the event was partly funded by the National Lottery.

Andy Kybett, organiser of Wyntercon, which also won an award in the 2016 JP South Business Awards in the hospitality, tourism and leisure category, said the event had been a major success.

Wyntercon is a not for profit organisation with all money raised going to the Wyntercon Foundation, a charity formed to support, encourage and develop/enhance skill sets for people from under privileged backgrounds and help them to get into or thrive within the creative media sector.

Photos by Paul Spink and Joe Stapleton.