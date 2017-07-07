Weekend VW festival on a farm in Polegate

A festival for fans of all things Volkswagen takes place at Bramley Farm in Polegate.

Camper Marmalade runs from today (July7) to Sunday (July 9) and has 300 spaces for camping, food vendors and a inflatable pub all weekend. It features live music and DJs on Friday evening and live music on Saturday.

During the day there will be plenty for the kids to do, including fun fair rides, a painting workshop and balloon modelling. It also features a small dog show and a show and shine (best cars in show win prizes). Day tickets and weekend camping available on the gate. To find out more visit www.campermarmalade.co.uk