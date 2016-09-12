Weekend callouts for Eastbourne lifeboats

The volunteer crew of both Eastbourne lifeboats were kept busy over the weekend with callouts which included a long tow back to safety and keeping a watchful eye on competitors taking part in an open water swimming event.

On Saturday morning a 44ft yacht with four people on board reported an engine failure while attempting to enter Sovereign Harbour.

The Eastbourne all-weather lifeboat launched to assist and towed the casualty into the marina locks.

On Sunday morning the crew had just completed their training exercise when a real emergency call was received via Dover Coastguard.

An RNLI spokesperson said, “A 26ft angling vessel with four people on board had driven over its own anchor line and fouled the propeller and was drifting helplessly in the busy shipping lanes nearly 12 miles offshore.

“The lifeboat quickly relaunched and sped to the scene. A tow was established and the vessel was slowly returned to Sovereign Harbour.

“Meanwhile the volunteer inshore lifeboat crew, who had also been conducting training exercises earlier, launched to stand-by whilst competitors in the Eastbourne Maritime Sunday 2km open water sea swim completed their event.”

