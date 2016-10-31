Weekend callouts for Eastbourne firefighters

Eastbourne firefighters were called to a number of incidents this weekend, including a car blaze and the rescue of a trapped bird.

A crew from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire inside a metal drum near a bus depot in Linden Court, yesterday (October 30) at 5.36pm. They ensured that the area was made safe.

Also yesterday evening, Eastbourne firefighters attended a house in Star Road to investigate a fire alarm sounding, but it was confirmed as a false alarm.

On Saturday night firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled a car fire on Foxglove Road with a hosereel jet around 8.49pm.

The same night a fire engine helped the RSPCA with a trapped bird at a premises in Brampton Road around 8.30pm. Its aerial ladder platform was used to rescue the seagull that had become trapped in netting.