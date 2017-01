The Eastbourne Wedding Spectacular returns for its seventh year at the Winter Garden Eastbourne for two days on January 7 and 8.

The two-day event is open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4.30pm on Sunday, which allows plenty of time to look for ideas and talk to a wide range of suppliers. The show is sponsored by Ann’s Events. Ann is a wedding planner herself.

For more about the show visit the website www.onestopweddingshop.co.uk or call 01323 417163.