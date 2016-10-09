WEATHER: Scattered showers with clear spells forecast for Sussex this week

Sunshine and showers are on the horizon for Sussex this week, according to weather reports.

Residents can expect cloud with occasional showers, especially around the coast, at times today. However the clouds will break at times to a few bright and sunny spells, with highs of 16 degrees.

Most showers will die away through the early evening with clear spells developing. Further showers will spread from the coast during the latter half of the night with minimum temperature of four degrees.

Monday will see variable cloud with scattered, heavy and sometimes thundery showers – although some drier, brighter spells too.

It will feel cooler with a northeasterly breeze developing and maximum temperatures of 16 degrees.

Looking ahead for Tuesday to Thursday, Met Office predicts occasional showers and chilly in a strengthening breeze. Showers will be probably most frequent and at times heavy on Thursday.

