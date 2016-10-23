Weather forecast: Showers expected midweek in Sussex before sun appears

Sussex will see a cloudy start to the week on Monday with outbreaks of light rain – expect it to be breezy by the coast.

There will be more patchy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday – both days will feel chilly.

On Thursday the weather begins to get drier and sunnier and it will feel milder, while Friday should be sunny.

Temperatures are expected to peak at around 14 degrees throughout the week.

