WEATHER FORECAST: Cooler spells expected next week

Cooler spells are expected in Sussex next week but don’t worry the sunshine is not going anywhere just yet.

After a glorious sunny weekend, with temperatures reaching into its twenties, they are set to take a slight tumble.

However temperatures should still reach 13 or 14 Celsius and out of the wind and shade, this should feel very nice.

Tomorrow (Monday April 10) will be a cloudy start but it won’t take too long until brighter spells make an arrival.

The rest of the week is set to stay mostly dry in the south with variable amounts of cloud.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.