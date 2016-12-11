WEATHER: Chilly week expected for Sussex

Sussex is set for a chilly week, with early fog and mist giving way to light rain.

Widespread mist and fog is expected by Monday morning, but with Eastern areas a litle brighter. Rain is expected during the day, according to the Met Office.

Some rain is expected on Tuesday, which is set to be mostly cloudy.

A breezier few days later in the week are expected, with some light rain but also dry and bright intervals, the Met Office says.

