Wealden MP Nus Ghani recognised by Women of the Year

Wealden MP Nus Ghani today (Monday, October 17) joined more than 400 women from all walks of life at the Women of the Year Lunch as a ‘2016 Woman of Achievement’.

Each guest is regarded as a ‘Woman of the Year’ and represents not only herself, but the millions of women who make a difference every day.

Ms Ghani attended in celebration of her work as a campaigner for Wealden and a member of the Home Affairs Select Committee. The Prime Minister, Theresa May, also attended to present a special award to the mothers of the victims of the Hillsborough disaster, in recognition of their fight for justice.

Mims Davies, MP for Eastleigh in Hampshire, was also present, meaning that two MPs from the southern counties were recognised.

Ms Ghani said, “I am very surprised to have been invited to the Women of the Year Lunch and to have been recognised among so many outstanding and inspiring women of 2016.

“In the year that Theresa May became only our second female Prime Minister, it is a huge honour to be counted among the many fantastic businesswomen, charity and community workers, public servants, entertainers and others who are being recognised. I am privileged to work with so many fantastic women in Sussex, including councillors, businesswomen, our Police and Crime Commissioner and the Chief Executive of East Sussex County Council. They give me the support and strength I need to run campaigns on my constituents’ behalf.

“I am humbled to do the work I do for Wealden, and to be in such a privileged position to campaign on behalf of so many others, whether it be the blind as Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Visual Impairment, or survivors of domestic abuse as a member of the Home Affairs Select Committee.

“That work is reward enough in itself, but this is a great honour.”

This year’s event took place at the InterContinental Hotel, Park Lane, London. Previous attendees at the Women of the Year Lunch have included Nicole Kidman, Fern Britton, Professor Mary Beard, Mel Giedroyc, Nadiya Hussein, Sally Lindsay, Lindsay Lohan, Ellen MacArthur, Eimear McBride, Lulu, Dame Harriet Walter, Julie Walters CBE and Dame Jacqueline Wilson.

Women of the Year has recognised, celebrated and inspired women of all backgrounds since 1955 and continues to shine a light on extraordinary women through an annual lunch and awards ceremony, lecture and on-going foundation work.

Before the event, Sandi Toksvig, President of Women of the Year, said, “I’m looking forward to welcoming all our guests and winners to the Women of the Year Lunch and Awards in London this October. I would love to show the room to every schoolgirl growing up in Britain today and tell them ‘you can be whatever you want to be: just look at these incredible women.’”

