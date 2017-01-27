Wealden MP marks Holocaust Memorial Day

Wealden MP, Nusrat Ghani, signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment, pledging her commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day, which is marked today (Friday, January 27).

In doing so, she honoured those murdered during the Holocaust and paid tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people.

Friday, January 27 is the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, the site of the largest mass murder in history.

In the lead-up to, and on, Holocaust Memorial Day, thousands of commemorative events have been arranged by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

The theme for this year’s commemorations is ‘How can life go on?’

Ms Ghani said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people throughout Wealden, East Sussex and across the whole country to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust.

“As it moves from living history to just history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.

“Decades on from the atrocious events at Auschwitz-Birkenau and elsewhere, we still have to contend with disgraceful acts of antisemitism and other discrimination and persecution. As a society, led by political and cultural leaders, we must not rest until all instances of disrespect are wiped out from modern life.”

Ms Ghani has recently returned from Israel, which she visited as part of a delegation of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Antisemitism.

During the trip, she gave evidence to members of the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, about the Home Affairs Select Committee’s recent report on tackling antisemitism, and looked at efforts being made in Israel to combat cyber hate and address racism in football.

Ms Ghani is a member of the Home Affairs Select Committee.

