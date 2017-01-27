Wealden housing project on course for spring completion

Wealden’s latest council house development – an exciting mix of flats and houses in Hailsham – is nearing completion.

The 12-home development at the former Leap Cross industrial site was officially ‘topped out’ earlier this month with a commemorative stone inserted into the wall of one of the properties.

“We’ve included three one-bedroom and three two-bedroom flats in the mix to help cater for the increasing demand for smaller homes in the District,” said Cllr Graham Wells, Cabinet member for Housing at Wealden.

“We currently have 250 people on the council’s waiting list for housing in Hailsham and the majority are eligible for one- or two-bedroom accommodation.

“The ground floor flats feature floor-to-ceiling glass windows and walled gardens while the upstairs flats benefit from balcony views. All the properties feature stunning standing seam zinc roofing, echoing the former industrial use of the site.”

As well as six flats, the development has four two-bedroom houses and two three-bedroom houses and all feature a high degree of insulation and are wired up to take the latest satellite technology.

The development has been designed by architects Churchill Hui and is being built by Eastbourne-based developer Trinity Homes, using local professionals to deliver a high-quality finish.

The development, on the former Leap Cross Enterprise Centre site in London Road, Hailsham, is expected to be completed in May, with letting taking place in the spring. Leap Cross is part of the second phase of Wealden’s New Build programme which will see 101 new council homes built by 2020 in Crowborough, Hailsham, Uckfield, and Wadhurst. The first phase of the New Build programme saw 64 new council homes built at Willingdon, Crowborough and Forest Row.

They were the first new council homes Wealden had built in 30 years.

