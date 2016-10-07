Wealden answering Hailsham’s housing need

With the foundations now laid, progress continues on Wealden District Council’s new build council house development at the site of the former Leap Cross Business Park in Hailsham.

This project, which is being built for the council by local building contractor Trinity Homes, will deliver 12 high quality affordable homes, all with their own private outside space in the form of gardens or balconies.

The development includes three one-bedroom maisonettes, three two-bedroom maisonettes, four two-bedroom houses, and two three-bedroom houses which will be made available for rent to local people from the council’s Housing Register. The development, costing around £2m, is expected to be ready for occupation in June 2017.

“One of our top priorities is to address the need for more affordable homes for local people,” said Cllr Graham Wells, Cabinet member for Housing at Wealden District Council. “Hailsham has the highest housing need of any

town in the District, and these new council houses are the real brick and mortar answer to needs of our local communities.”

There are about 1,000 applicants on the council’s Housing Register, and more than a quarter of these are waiting for accommodation in Hailsham.

The development makes use of a council-owned brownfield site containing industrial units which were no longer fit for purpose. The council said the tired old industrial units have now been demolished to make way for this high quality, attractive development providing a positive impact on the neighbourhood and delivering housing in which people will want to live.

