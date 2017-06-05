Water supplies hit as Eastbourne residents suffer burst main

Eastbourne firefighters were sent to a property in Maywood Avenue, Willingdon Trees, Eastbourne, at 10.39 this morning (June 5) following reports of a burst water main on a public roadway.

The crew isolated the electricity supply at nearby properties, as well as helping to prevent any water damage to homes. A sump pump was used by crews at the scene and the incident was left with South East Water.

South East Water’s Distribution Manager Mark Rice said, “We were alerted to a burst water main in Maywood Avenue this morning.

“Our technician found the problem was on a four-inch diameter pipe and our repair crews are now on site.

“We hope to get as many customers back to normal water supplies as quickly as possible and would like to thank everyone for their patience while we deal with this emergency.

“Unfortunately, incidents like this do happen from time to time. We have 540 million litres of water a day being transported around 9,000 miles of underground pipeline.

“There are also six million joints which have to withstand high pressure 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Inevitably sometimes these pipes and connections fail unexpectedly, but we work around the clock to repair them as quickly as possible.”