Warning after third cliff fall at Seaford Head

Coastguards are warning the public to keep away from the unstable cliffs at Seaford after three separate cliff falls in three days.

Last night (Thursday) the Maritime Coastguard Agency said people were witnessed getting close to the edge despite a number of warnings issued by HM Coastguard that the area is extremely unstable.

Seaford Head yesterday, photo by Eddie Mitchell

Graham Easton from HM Coastguard said, “Keep well away from the cliff edges and keep clear of the areas below the cliffs as well as there is the potential for more cliff falls, especially at Seaford.

“The photos of the cliff falls and the cracks in the cliff are certainly dramatic but don’t risk your life for a good picture, there are plenty of images you can view safely on news and social media channels and we urge you to keep yourself and those with you a safe distance from danger while visiting the coast.

“Not only are people risking their own lives by going close to the edge, they are also risking the lives of Coastguards and other emergency services who would go in and rescue them if they got into difficulty.

“This is an extremely unstable area and without doubt, lives are being put at risk.”

For advice about keeping safe at the coast visit www.gov.uk/coastguardsafety