Warning after people seen sitting on cliff edge

Coastguards have issued a stern warning after photos showing young people sitting on the edge of cliffs at Birling Gap at the weekend.

The photos – taken by visitor Ada Dawidowska and shared with the Herald – appear to show a group drinking beer and sitting on the cliff edge at the notorious beautyspot where large sections of the cliff regularly fall on to the beach below or into the sea.

Ada said, “I visit Birling Gap quite often for the beauty of the amazing sunsets but this view is literally boiling my blood.

“When will these young people learn? And these girls were enjoying beer sitting on the edge. Sad and scary.”

The photos have also prompted a stern warning from coastguards too.

Eastbourne station coastguard manager Stephen Dann said, “All people using the walks and cliffs including the students now in town are being warned to stay off the cliff edges as they can crumble at anytime .”

“If people see anyone in trouble they should dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”