Ward hit by norovirus is set to reopen to patients

A hospital ward which was closed to new patients following an outbreak of norovirus, is set to reopen this afternoon (Wednesday, December 21).

Seaford 2 Ward, at Eastbourne District General Hospital, closed to new admissions on Friday (December 16) after two people were confirmed to have contracted the highly infectious bug.

The ward has undergone deep cleaning ahead of its reopening.

Meanwhile Seaford 3 Ward, which was also closed to new admissions last Friday following three confirmed norovirus cases, remains closed to new admissions.

The East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs the DGH, is urging people not to visit Seaford 3 and is asking people who experience symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting and feel unwell with gastrointestinal symptoms to not visit friends or relatives in hospital until they are free of symptoms for at least 48 hours.

