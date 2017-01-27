Wanted man could be in Hastings or Eastbourne

Eastbourne Police are searching for a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Luke Robertson, 41, was last seen in Lascelles Terrace in Eastbourne on Wednesday, January 11.

He is wanted about breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins, with short brown hair, and is of stocky build. He has numerous tattoos on both his arms.

PC Michelle Wood said: “We are appealing to anyone who has any information about where he is or has any sightings of him. We believe he could be in Hastings or Eastbourne. If you can help please contact police straight away via 999 or 101 quoting serial 884 of 17/1.”

