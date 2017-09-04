Walker finds ‘dolphin’ washed up on Eastbourne beach

A walker was surpised to find what looked like a dolphin washed up on Eastbourne beach.

Annyse Parker had been walking along the promenade when she spotted something on Friday.

She said, “We walked down to the sea and on the way back up we noticed a seal on the edge. I took a closer look and realised it wasn’t a seal, but a dolphin!”

Unfortunately, the animal was dead. Annyse said, “I’ve seen dolphins both wild and in captivity but to see one like this is awful.

“I hope this isn’t linked to the chemical substance which was airborne just a few days ago and more don’t wash up.”

However, responding to the Herald, a spokesperson for the British Divers Marine life Rescue (BDMLR) said, “From the photo I would say it’s a harbour porpoise, they are the most common ones to get washed up along that stretch of coast and it’s the right colour and size.

“With regards to whether toxic gas could have been a cause of death, it’s not something I could comment on, however it looks like it’s been dead for a while so probably unrelated.”

For more information about BDMLR, the charity which rescues marine animals, visit www.bdmlr.org.uk