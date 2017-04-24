VR film will show life in a slaughterhouse

Students at the University of Sussex will be able to use virtual reality technology be transported inside intensive chicken factory farms and slaughterhouses.

The charity Animal Equality is taking the latest film in its ground-breaking ‘iAnimal’ series to 20 universities across Britain this term.

Students and staff will be able to experience life – and death – through the eyes of the world’s most abused animals by using a virtual reality headset. The virtual reality film will be shown in a bid to raise awareness of the conditions billions of factory farmed chickens endure across the globe.

The film will be shown on April 24 and 25 in the University of Sussex Library Square from 11am to 4pm.

iAnimal uses cutting-edge virtual reality technology to give viewers an immersive look at the lifecycle of factory farmed animals from birth to death.

This latest project features footage filmed by 13 investigators in six countries including a chicken farm in Devon, UK, which was filmed in April 2016. It is narrated by Amanda Abbington, star of Sherlock and Mr Selfridge.

“This is so horrible, it’s just awful. How can you treat any living thing with such a lack of respect and disregard? People need to be aware, and they’re not,” said Amanda Abbington, who was moved to tears after experiencing iAnimal.

She added: “You should watch this before you eat meat, because I don’t think you would eat it.”